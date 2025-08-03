Chicago weather: 90-degree heat returns this week

The weekend was dominated by hazy skies and poor air quality due to wildfire smoke blanketing the Great Lakes Region. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight for the following counties: McHenry, Lake (IL), Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Lake (IN), Porter, Newton, Jasper.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. The warmest temperatures will be found in the Chicago metro and along the lakefront.

Full Forecast :

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny, although some haze will linger due to wildfire smoke.

Temperatures will be warm in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday looks very similar, although there is a small chance of a stray shower Tuesday afternoon. Most areas will end up staying dry.

The heat returns Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Humidity will be on the rise late this week as temperatures soar into the low to mid 90s Thursday through Saturday.

Aside from a stray pop-up shower or storm, the next best chance of showers and storms will arrive Saturday night into Sunday.