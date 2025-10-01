Chicago weather: A hot first weekend of October is ahead

Today was another warm day with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 50s for most suburbs and near 60 in Chicago.

Temperatures return to the low to mid 80s on Thursday under partly cloudy skies. It'll get even warmer Friday and Saturday when highs are expected to soar into the upper 80s. A few inland locations will once again tag the low 90s under sunny skies.

Sunshine sticks around through the remainder of the weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Sunday.

A few more clouds will begin to roll in on Monday with just a small chance for an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will be near 80. Shower chances will linger into Tuesday, but coverage will likely be minimal. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s.