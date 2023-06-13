Chicago weather: After much-needed rain, sunnier days are ahead

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

On Tuesday, the Chicago area will continue to experience showers, which are expected to gradually diminish by this evening. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the night, accompanied by temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will bring a decrease in cloud cover, leading to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s. It's important to note that areas near the lake may experience cooler temperatures, and there is a possibility of hazy skies due to the return of Canadian wildfire smoke.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Thursday holds a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm, but most areas will remain dry. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s. As an afternoon cold front passes through, temperatures near the lake will quickly drop.

Friday will be noticeably cooler, with highs in the lower 70s and mostly sunny skies prevailing. Saturday is currently expected to be dry, with highs near 80 degrees. However, there is a small chance of showers on Sunday, accompanied by highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.