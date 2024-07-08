Chicago weather: Afternoon storms expected with cooler temps ahead

After a few morning showers, conditions have improved and most of the Chicago area is enjoying partly sunny skies.

A cold front will move through later Monday, so expect to see additional showers and storms developing this afternoon and evening. While severe weather is not expected, some of the storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Storms taper off later Monday evening and most of tonight will be dry under mostly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the upper 60s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday night and Wednesday is when we'll see the remnants of Beryl bringing in cloud cover and rain chances. While the heavy rain will likely stay to our southeast, we'll still pick up scattered rain associated with the system. Wednesday will be our cool day of the week with highs in the upper 70s.

Warmer air builds in on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s on Friday under mostly sunny skies.

We're on track to see a hot weekend with highs likely in the 90s on Saturday and Sunday.