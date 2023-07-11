Chicago weather: Afternoon storms kick off rainy week

There are a couple of dying showers near the Cheddar Curtain as of this writing.

Showers and storms are likely to pop up in a few spots this afternoon after we reach highs in the mid to upper 80s. The risk of severe weather is low but not zero. A few stronger wind gusts are possible.

Skies will be partly sunny and it will be more humid. Storms will sag south this evening before what appears to be the "real deal" blows in toward dawn.

A complex of showers and storms is expected to hit into tomorrow morning with possibly strong winds and torrential rainfall. Additional showers and storms may form in the afternoon as well but the most likely scenario is for that activity to remain south of our viewing area.

Showers and a few storms remain possible every day through Monday so drought condition should improve in many areas.