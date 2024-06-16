Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 4:45 PM CDT, DeKalb County, LaSalle County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 2:15 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Porter County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 10:30 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:15 PM CDT, DeKalb County, La Salle County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 6:15 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County

Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings in effect for some areas

By and Maggie Duly
Updated  June 16, 2024 12:38pm CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Week-long heatwave begins today

A heatwave is hitting Chicago and it's going to linger for the next week. Each day temperatures will climb to the 90s.

CHICAGO - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch and an Air Quality Alert were issued for the Chicago area amid scorching temperatures Sunday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire Chicago area until 8 p.m. Sunday. 

Severe thunderstorms with 60 mph wind gusts are moving into the far SW and W suburbs, as of 4 p.m. The main concern with today's storms will be damaging wind gusts, but there is a small risk of tornadoes. 

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect until 4:45 p.m. for DeKalb County and LaSalle County.

We'll bring more updates as they become avaialble. 

AIr Quality Alert 

The National Weather Service said the Air Quality Alert remains in effect through Monday for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kendall, McHenry, Grundy and Will counties.

The Air Quality Index was at a level one to two on a scale of five due to elevated ozone and particulate levels. People in the area are encouraged to limit outdoor activity, especially those with chronic respiratory illness. 

Chicago cooling centers open amid extreme heat

The City of Chicago has opened multiple cooling centers as extreme heat is expected to ramp up this weekend. The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Garfield Center will be open around the clock.

Chicago is in for almost a full week of 90-degree weather starting today. Highs are expected to reach the low 90s this Father's Day with isolated showers possible. 

Showers and scattered storms are expected over the next few days in small doses. 

Over the next several days, heat indices may near or even exceed 100 degrees at times. 

There won't be a noticeable cooldown until next Sunday. There could be about a 20-degree drop from 90 degrees to 70 degrees. 