Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings in effect for some areas

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch and an Air Quality Alert were issued for the Chicago area amid scorching temperatures Sunday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire Chicago area until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Severe thunderstorms with 60 mph wind gusts are moving into the far SW and W suburbs, as of 4 p.m. The main concern with today's storms will be damaging wind gusts, but there is a small risk of tornadoes.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect until 4:45 p.m. for DeKalb County and LaSalle County.

We'll bring more updates as they become avaialble.

AIr Quality Alert

The National Weather Service said the Air Quality Alert remains in effect through Monday for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kendall, McHenry, Grundy and Will counties.

The Air Quality Index was at a level one to two on a scale of five due to elevated ozone and particulate levels. People in the area are encouraged to limit outdoor activity, especially those with chronic respiratory illness.

Chicago is in for almost a full week of 90-degree weather starting today. Highs are expected to reach the low 90s this Father's Day with isolated showers possible.

Showers and scattered storms are expected over the next few days in small doses.

Over the next several days, heat indices may near or even exceed 100 degrees at times.

There won't be a noticeable cooldown until next Sunday. There could be about a 20-degree drop from 90 degrees to 70 degrees.