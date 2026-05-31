Chicago weather: Another beautiful day with warm temps

It’s shaping up to be another beautiful, warm day across our area on this Sunday.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s in much of the city and suburbs. As usual, it’ll be cooler by the lake with highs in the 60s in the city and north suburbs.

The normal high for this time of year is around 75 degrees.

There will be plenty of sunshine, although there is a slight chance of very light precipitation this evening.

We’ll have waves of high clouds passing through, but we’ll still have plenty of sunshine.