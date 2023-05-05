Chicago weather: Beautiful day kicks off the weekend

Chicago hit 72 degrees yesterday and that sure felt nice with abundant sun.

Today will be warmer and lakeside cooling will be quite limited in area. Skies will start mostly sunny then become a bit cloudier during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

There’s a small chance of a light shower late tonight. Tomorrow will be dry during daylight hours with highs in the mid 70s.

Late at night there can be a shower or storm crossing the area.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Sunday looks like we have a good chance of hitting 80 degrees under partly sunny skies. Late in the afternoon but looking more likely at night, showers and storms are likely.

Monday presents the highest chance of showers and storms, some of which could be strong.

After that, it looks dry for the rest of the work week with highs in the 70s to perhaps around 80 degrees by the end of the period.