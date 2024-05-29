Chicago weather: Dry skies before showers return for the weekend

Chicago is getting a break from the rain and thunderstorms, but don't stash away the umbrellas just yet!

Wednesday night will be clear and cool with lows falling into the 40s.

Thursday looks great with sunshine and highs around 70 for most areas. Lakefront locations will only make it into the 60s due to an east-northeast wind flow.

A few more clouds roll in later this week, leading to partly cloudy skies on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and a few storms are possible late Friday night and Saturday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Saturday, likely topping out in the lower 70s. As of now, Sunday appears dry with partly cloudy skies and highs close to 80.

An unsettled weather pattern returns to the area again early next work week. Periodic showers and storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s.