It will be mostly sunny right through the Memorial Day.

Expect highs in the low to mid 80s today and tomorrow with a cool down Wednesday and Thursday.

Temps warm back up to around 80 degrees by the holiday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no rainfall in sight and drought conditions are on the verge of returning to parts of Chicagoland. This currently ranks as the 2nd-driest May on record in Chicago.