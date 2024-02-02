Chicago weather: Get ready for a beautiful weekend!

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night, with overnight lows ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s.

The weekend promises favorable weather conditions, featuring abundant sunshine and daytime highs in the 40s.

Dry and above-average temperatures persist through the initial days of next week, with highs in the 40s and 50s, notably surpassing the typical February high of the lower 30s.

The next potential for rain emerges late Thursday into Friday.