Chicago weather: Below-average temps continue, but a warmer trend is on the way

The Brief Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will persist through Thursday. Memorial Day Weekend is expected to be mostly dry with highs in the 60s. Warmer weather is possible by mid-next week, with 70s in sight.



A gray and chilly stretch continues across the Chicago area, but sunnier skies are on the horizon heading into the holiday weekend.

What we know:

Clouds and occasional rain showers hung over the region Wednesday, keeping temperatures well below seasonal averages. Wednesday night will follow suit with cloudy skies, spotty showers, and lows dipping into the 40s — about 5 to 10 degrees below what's typical for this time of year.

Thursday will be another cool day, with mostly cloudy conditions and a few lingering showers. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s, which is still unseasonably cool for late May.

What's next:

Things begin to shift by Friday as drier air moves in. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs around 60 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday both look dry with partly cloudy skies and more comfortable highs in the lower 60s — a welcome improvement for those planning outdoor activities over the long weekend.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day and Tuesday, there is a slight chance for isolated showers, but nothing widespread is expected. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s before potentially reaching the 70s by the middle of next week.