Chicago weather: Big warm up on the way

A smell of smoke filled the air in Chicago on Friday as wildfire smoke from Canada dimmed the sun intermittently between showers.

The smoke descended to a lower altitude, allowing people to detect its presence. However, the smoke is expected to disperse in the evening along with most of the clouds, leading to a clear and cool night with lows dropping into the upper 40s.

Get ready for a stretch of sensational weather starting Saturday, lasting through most of next week. This weekend will be mostly sunny, with Saturday's highs reaching the upper 60s and Sunday seeing temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Next week promises dry conditions, with temperatures gradually warming up. Expect highs near 80 on Monday, rising to the lower 80s by the middle of the week.

As we approach Memorial Day Weekend, temperatures may even climb into the upper 80s. However, the pattern bringing this warmer weather may also cause wildfire smoke to linger over the area throughout much of next week. This could result in air quality alerts being issued, so stay tuned for updates.

Enjoy the sensational weather ahead!