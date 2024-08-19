Chicago weather: Big warm-up on the way

Chicago is in for a week of pleasant weather, just in time for the Democratic National Convention.

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s, with mostly clear skies providing a cool and comfortable evening.

The sun will stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s, offering mild conditions for early in the week.

A warming trend is expected later in the week, with temperatures near 80 on Thursday and climbing into the low to mid-80s by Friday. Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days.

The weekend will bring even warmer weather, with Saturday's highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 under partly cloudy skies. Sunday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures likely hitting the lower 90s.

Despite the heat, the forecast remains dry, making for a warm and sunny end to the week.