Chicago weather: Bitter cold grips region as snow chances return

The Brief A cold weather advisory is in effect for Chicagoland until 9 a.m. Saturday, with wind chills 15 to 20 degrees below zero. Snow is possible Saturday afternoon into Sunday, with higher totals south of Chicago and near the lake. Temperatures stay below normal into next week, with single digits possible Monday morning.



A cold weather advisory is in place for Chicagoland until 9 a.m. Saturday. Temperatures will feel like 15 to 20 degrees below zero into tomorrow.

It is mostly sunny today, with increasing clouds expected tonight.

What's next:

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 10 to 15. There is a chance for snow tomorrow afternoon into early Sunday. Accumulation will be higher south of Chicago, and lake effect may increase snow totals for those near the lake.

Dangerous travel with slick roads is expected tomorrow night into Sunday. Sunday will be in the upper teens with cloudy skies. There is a chance for snow again Sunday night into early Monday.

It is going to be dangerously cold heading into next week as well. Monday morning will be in the low single digits. It will be mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the mid teens.

Highs on Tuesday will be around 20 with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be in the upper teens with mostly sunny skies. Mid teens are back on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions. Buckle up for this winter weather!