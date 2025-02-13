Chicago weather: Bitter cold lingers after snow cleanup

The Brief Snow cleanup should be mostly done by the morning commute, but slick spots are possible with temperatures in the mid-teens making salt less effective. Despite clearing skies, temperatures will stay near 20 degrees with wind chills near zero, and some suburbs could drop below zero overnight. Another round of snow is expected late Friday into Saturday, followed by frigid temperatures through early next week.



Cleanup from yesterday’s snow should be near completion during the morning commute with just a few flurries left. However, with temps in the mid-teens, salt will be much less effective. There could be slick spots through the morning at least.

Skies will clear but, despite the sunshine, temperatures will hold steady very close to 20 degrees or perhaps even only in the upper teens. Wind chills will be near zero. At night, some suburbs will dip below zero, while in the city temperatures will stay a few degrees above zero.

Future Forecast

What's next:

For Valentine’s Day, it will start out dry and frigid with temperatures only climbing into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Snowfall is possible late in the day and at night so plan accordingly for travel delays.

Another round of snow is likely at least on an intermittent basis on Saturday. There could be some rain/freezing rain or sleet mixing in with temperatures topping out just above freezing.

Following the snow on Saturday, it will be frigid Sunday, Presidents' Day and Tuesday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will stay in the teens with many areas dipping below zero at night. There could be some light snow on Monday.