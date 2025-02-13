Chicago weather: Bitter cold lingers after snow cleanup
CHICAGO - Cleanup from yesterday’s snow should be near completion during the morning commute with just a few flurries left. However, with temps in the mid-teens, salt will be much less effective. There could be slick spots through the morning at least.
Skies will clear but, despite the sunshine, temperatures will hold steady very close to 20 degrees or perhaps even only in the upper teens. Wind chills will be near zero. At night, some suburbs will dip below zero, while in the city temperatures will stay a few degrees above zero.
Future Forecast
What's next:
For Valentine’s Day, it will start out dry and frigid with temperatures only climbing into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Snowfall is possible late in the day and at night so plan accordingly for travel delays.
Another round of snow is likely at least on an intermittent basis on Saturday. There could be some rain/freezing rain or sleet mixing in with temperatures topping out just above freezing.
Following the snow on Saturday, it will be frigid Sunday, Presidents' Day and Tuesday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will stay in the teens with many areas dipping below zero at night. There could be some light snow on Monday.
The Source: The information in this story came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan.