Chicago weather: Bitter cold tonight, light snow arrives Friday

Chicago is in for another teeth-chattering night as bitter cold grips the region, with wind chills plunging into the minus-10 range.

If you're heading out, bundle up—it’s the kind of cold that stings.

Another Chance for Snow:

Light snow returns Friday, bringing about 1 to 3 inches across the area. Expect slick spots for the evening commute.

Then, just when you think winter might let up, another round of bitter cold barrels in next week, keeping Chicago locked in a deep freeze. Stay warm!