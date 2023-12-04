Chicago weather: Brief moments of sun today with snow possible tonight

After a gloomy weekend skies may break for a few glimpses of sunshine but that will be it today.

Highs will be just past 40 degrees, roughly normal for early December. Snow holds off until later tonight but it’s unlikely to be a problem. It may provide a coating in our far northwestern communities by tomorrow morning.

It will be mainly wet elsewhere with any snow in the morning changing back to a few patches of light rain and drizzle during Tuesday. Highs will hang around 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be dry with low to mid 40s and a mix of clouds and sun. Then, it’s war-up time with 50s on the way Thursday and Friday.

The weekend could pose some problems. Models agree that a significant storm system will spool up nearby. They disagree on the track and that makes all the difference between primarily rain or a significant snowfall in our area.