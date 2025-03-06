Chicago weather: A brief warm-up before winter returns with slushy snow

The Brief Skies are clearing, and winds are calming, but it remains a cold morning across Chicago. Sunshine will help melt the light snow from earlier, though another storm system is set to bring more snow and rain tomorrow. After the weekend’s mild weather, a big warm-up is expected next week, with highs reaching the 50s and 60s.



Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Skies are in the process of clearing and the winds are dying down a little bit, but it is still a cold morning.

All that sunshine today with temperatures climbing into the low 40s should do a number on the dusting of snow that many of us got. The reprieve from wintry precipitation will be short-lived.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow, another storm system moves in and it will spread snow and likely some rain into the area.

The snow could stick an inch or so in some spots, but it will be a slushy snow with temperatures above freezing in the afternoon. During the evening, the snow will be winding down, but with colder temperatures, there will be an opportunity for the snow to stick, possibly impacting the evening commute. Whatever snow does come down, it’ll be gone quickly.

Over the weekend we’ll have mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s on Saturday, flirting with 50 degrees on Sunday. It’s off to the races early next week with temperatures climbing well into the 50s on Monday and into the 60s on Tuesday.