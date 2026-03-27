Chicago weather: Chilly Friday gives way to warmer weekend

The Brief Friday stays cool with highs around 40, below normal. The weekend warms up with sunshine and highs climbing into the 60s. Next week starts warm, then turns cooler with rain chances.



Today we have chilly temperatures and partly sunny skies. Highs this afternoon will be around 40, but our normal high today is the low 50s!

This weekend will be warmer with quiet conditions! Saturday will be sunny with highs near 50. Sunday will be warmer with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

What's next:

We start next week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s! It will be a beautiful Monday with the chance for storms at night. The potential for rain is back Tuesday through Thursday.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s! We drop on Wednesday with highs around 50 under mostly cloudy skies. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.