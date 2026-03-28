Chicago weather: Chilly start to weekend, then a warm-up expected

We woke up to a chilly Saturday morning with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures are expected to warm up soon.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

But first, temperatures were chilly early this morning, starting in the 20s throughout much of the area.

Still, forecast highs were expected to get to the upper 40s and maybe reach 50 degrees today, which is about average for this time of year.

It should be mild, with winds being very light in the single digits in terms of mph. The skies should also be mostly clear with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday should be even warmer with a high of around 63 degrees.

What's next:

Then, we got a bigger warm-up to begin the workweek with highs in the mid-70s on Monday and Tuesday. There is a chance of showers on Tuesday, though.

That won’t last long with below-normal high temps after that.