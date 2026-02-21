Chicago weather: Chilly start to the weekend, warmer temps on the way

You’d be forgiven if you fell for Chicago’s annual false spring because the area is experiencing slightly below-average temperatures to start the weekend.

But warmer weather will be here again, eventually.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Chicagoans woke up to chilly temps Saturday morning, mostly in the 20s.

Forecast highs are expected to reach the low to mid-30s across much of the area, which is actually a bit below the normal average of around 37 degrees for this time of year.

There was also some sunshine early Saturday with snow limited to the other side of Lake Michigan.

But that could also change with possible snow flurries later on Saturday and into Sunday, especially in Northwest Indiana.

The 30s will remain with us through the start of the workweek, but then forecast highs are set to rise as we make it through the week with a potential high in the 50s by Friday!

Rest assured though, the beginning of March will bring back another stretch of warmer, above-average temps.