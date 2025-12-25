Chicago weather: Your Christmas Day forecast

Merry Christmas!

Clouds will dominate the sky today, but very little precipitation is expected if any. So far, the fog has not been a big problem, confined mainly to areas well south of Chicago such as the Kankakee River Valley. That fog should go away shortly.

Highs today will only rise a couple of degrees into the low to mid 40s. Tonight, a disturbance will move through producing a few hours of light rain after midnight. The rain should be gone or exiting by tomorrow morning’s commute. Despite little if any sunshine tomorrow, high temperatures will be close to 50°.

On Saturday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will once again be much warmer than normal with highs in the mid 40s to 50°. The new wrinkle is a system coming through on Sunday, which will be primarily rain with high temperatures close to 50° again. Late in the day or at night as colder air drills in from the northwest, there can be a brief changeover to snow. I don’t believe this would accumulate.

Monday will be sharply colder with highs in the low 20s and enough wind to make it feel like it’s around zero most of the day. At least skies will be brighter.

Tuesday and New Year’s Eve will remain chilly but quiet with highs on Tuesday around 30 and in the mid 30s on Wednesday.