Chicago weather: Clear nights and record-breaking heat ahead
CHICAGO - Chicagoans can expect clear skies overnight tonight, with temperatures dipping to around 40 degrees.
As we move into Monday, the weather will feature a pleasant mix of sun and clouds, with a mild high of 68 degrees.
Get ready for a weather surprise on Tuesday, as temperatures are set to soar into the low 80s, potentially breaking records!
This warm spell will continue into Wednesday, when highs will also approach 80 degrees.
However, keep an eye on the skies, as showers and even some thunder could roll in late in the day and into the evening.
Rain is expected to linger into Thursday morning, but good news for those planning Halloween festivities: it looks like dry conditions will prevail for All Hallows' Eve. Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts!