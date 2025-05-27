Chicago weather: Clouds, chance of some rain today, but not much

I don’t expect much, if any, rainfall today.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan has the forecast.

What to Expect:

In fact, despite mostly cloudy skies, we might not be far from 70 degrees this afternoon.

The exception will be far north and near the lake. Rainfall chances go up slightly tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow, a few showers are expected, and highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s again. There will not be much rainfall in the next two days.

What's next:

Thursday should be partly sunny with highs around 70 and then on Friday it will be partly sunny with highs well into the 70s.

There is a chance of showers Friday night with a cold front that will knock temperatures back a couple of degrees on Saturday.

The weekend does look dry however, with a new warming trend getting underway Sunday when highs could reach 80 degrees. Much of next week, as we head into June, looks to stay warmer than normal with highs likely in the low 80s.