Chicago weather: Clouds clear for a seasonably cool day

The Brief Chicago will see clouds and a few sprinkles early today before skies clear in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the low 50s. Showers are likely tomorrow evening, with a mild weekend forecast in the upper 50s to near 60.



Chicago starts the morning with clouds and some sprinkles. Those clouds are streaming off the lake and will scatter into a mostly sunny sky this afternoon.

It will be seasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. It won’t be as windy as yesterday. Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow clouds move in and showers are likely perhaps as early as late afternoon but more likely at night. Highs will be in the mid 50s and it won’t cool off much at night despite the rain.

Showers will depart around sunrise Thursday leaving a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 50s. Friday and Saturday will be pleasant under partly cloudy skies with highs not far from 60.

Sunday will have similar temps with a small chance of a shower.