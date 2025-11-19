Chicago weather: Clouds keep temps steady in the 40s

The Brief Clouds stick around for the next few days and keep temps steady. Today stays in the mid-40s with limited sun. The weekend turns sunnier with highs in the low to mid-50s.



Clouds are going to be a problem in Chicago for the next couple of days. That will hold temperatures from moving much both during the day and at night.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today, expect highs in the mid 40s. There will be a few glimpses of sun especially north, but clouds dominate the sky. Tomorrow looks mainly cloudy and once again mid to upper 40s unless we break into some sunshine, which would send temperatures roughly 10° higher.

On Friday it will be a little milder with a few peeks of sunshine and highs in the low 50s. There remains a small chance of rain over our southern viewing area Friday late but the preferred European model isn’t having any of that.

Over the weekend it will be dry with partly to mostly sunny skies both days and highs in the low to mid 50s. The next chance of rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday.