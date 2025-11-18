Chicago weather: Clouds linger midweek with cool temps in the 40s

The Brief Overnight rain will taper this morning, but the day stays damp and raw with temperatures near 40. Clouds linger into Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. Rain is expected to stay south Thursday and Friday, with a dry weekend ahead.



Rain fell over most of the Chicago area overnight but the trend will be for the coverage and intensity of the rain to go down during the morning commute.

What we know:

It will still be a damp and raw day with high temperatures having already occurred at midnight when it was 43°. The rest of the day, temps will be stuck around 40°. It will feel raw with just a few light showers possible during the afternoon along with a brisk east wind.

Temperatures will hold fairly steady overnight with lingering cloud cover. Cloud cover will remain rather stubborn tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

The overwhelming consensus among forecast models regarding Thursday and Friday is that rain misses Chicagoland to the south. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The weekend currently looks dry as well with high temperatures in the low 50s.