Chicago weather: Clouds loom as showers arrive, snow possible west of the city

It's going to be cloudy and chilly Thursday, with temps in the 40s.

Showers might pop up, making things a bit wet. Some places might even get a little snow, especially out toward I-39 and it could be a bit slushy by lunchtime.

Keep an eye out for windy gusts, up to 30 mph, making things a bit brisk. The rain could stick around until Friday morning.

Friday will be fairly similar, with more clouds and temps around the 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with temps around 40 degrees.

Sunday might bring some light rain or snow, so be ready for that! It'll be cloudy and a bit cooler in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead to Monday and Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny and a tad chilly in the upper 30s.