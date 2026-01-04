Chicago Weather: Clouds and seasonably cold temps for Sunday

The area started with about average temperatures for Sunday, which were slightly warmer than yesterday.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

We’re looking at a forecast of about 33 degrees in Chicago, and other highs in the low 30s throughout the suburban areas.

It’ll be partly cloudy throughout the day as well with more clouds as the day proceeds. Winds continue to be pretty light.

The Chicago area should be mostly dry today as well, but with a couple of notable exceptions.

We’re then expecting a decent warm-up coming to the area throughout the first full work week of the year.

High temperatures will start in the lower to mid 40s and reach nearly 50 degrees by the end of the week.