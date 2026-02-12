Chicago weather: Clouds today, sunshine and warmer temps Friday

The Brief Mostly cloudy Thursday with highs in the low 40s Skies gradually clear later today Sunny Friday with highs in the low 50s



Mostly cloudy skies stick around Thursday with highs in the low 40s, but we’ll slowly start to see some clearing as the day goes on.

Friday looks great — plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 50s. Not a bad way to head into the weekend.

What to Expect:

We stay mild through the weekend with a few more clouds mixing in. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Sunday keeps those low 50s around, but with more sunshine.

Early next week, temperatures continue to climb. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Tuesday turns mostly cloudy, also in the mid 50s, with a chance for rain developing Tuesday night and lingering into Wednesday.

Wednesday looks even warmer, with highs reaching the upper 50s.