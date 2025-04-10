Chicago weather: Cloudy and chilly today, but weekend warms into the 60s

The Brief Chicago will stay cloudy and cool today, with highs in the 40s and only a slight chance of a light shower. Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend, reaching the 50s on Saturday and mid-60s on Sunday under partly sunny skies. A cold front is expected Monday, bringing a few showers and cooler temperatures for much of next week.



It sure would be nice to get some warm weather around here, wouldn’t it? Today is not that day.

Chicago will remain mostly cloudy and while I can’t rule out a spotty light shower, I think most areas stay perfectly dry today. Highs will once again be stuck in the 40s. There is a little bit of patchy fog around this morning, but so far it isn’t causing any problems.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow should be a few degrees milder, we might even tag 50°. The weekend looks milder with highs well into the 50s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies and in the mid 60s on Sunday.

Sunday will end up being a little bit cloudier, but still with some sunshine.

Dreams and hopes of a 70° day on Monday are dashed. A cold front is coming through a little faster than expected. There will likely be a few showers with that front and it’s possible that the warmest part of the day will be around lunchtime when it’s in the low 60s. Afternoon temperatures may tumble behind that front.

After that, temperatures cool off again for much of next week. One benefit of the lack of warmth is the ongoing lack of severe thunderstorms locally for a change.