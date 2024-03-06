Chicago weather: Cloudy conditions forecasted as storm approaches

Cloud cover is set to increase Wednesday night and Thursday ahead of an approaching storm system.

Thursday is expected to bring cloudy conditions, with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s at the lakefront to the mid-50s further inland.

Rain is anticipated to move in Thursday night and persist through Friday, with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Showers will continue into Friday night before tapering off Saturday morning. As the rain clears, cloud cover is expected to decrease on Saturday, with highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday promises sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead, another warm-up is forecasted for next week, with temperatures approaching 60 degrees on Monday and rising into the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.