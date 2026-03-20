After cyberattack loss, Logan Square shop hit again by storefront car crash

The Brief A car slammed into a small Logan Square business Wednesday, forcing it to board up and temporarily close. No one was hurt; workers were on lunch break at the time of the crash. Owners are asking for community support as they recover from both the crash and a recent $33,000 cyberattack.



Lost Girls Vintage in Logan Square is asking for community support after a car crashed into its storefront, adding to an already difficult start to the year.

The backstory:

No one was hurt when the crash happened on Wednesday. The store was closed for repairs at the time, and workers who had been inside were out on a lunch break.

The impact caused significant damage, forcing the business to board up its storefront. Owners say they are unsure when they will be able to reopen.

Despite the destruction, the co-owners say the timing of the crash likely prevented injuries.

According to Chicago police, the driver was attempting to park but accidentally accelerated into the building. The driver was not injured, and no citations were issued.

The owners say they do not blame the driver and want him to know they will recover.

Dig deeper:

The crash comes just months after the company says it lost more than $33,000 in a cyberattack. Owners say hackers gained access to their Shopify account and opened a line of credit in the store’s name.

"It's strange, because a lot of people have said, 'Wow, we're having bad luck this year.' We were dealing with some fraud earlier through Shopify, windows tagged, and now, this which is extreme, but honestly, we are so thankful," Kyla Embrey, Co-owner of Lost Girls Vintage, said. "It's really the best possible outcome for worst-case scenario. We're just counting our blessings that nobody, including the driver, was hurt."

What's next:

Now facing back-to-back financial setbacks, the business is turning to the community for help.

Owners are encouraging customers to support them by purchasing gift cards as they work through insurance claims and plan their next steps.