Chicago Weather: Cloudy and possible fog tonight, potential drizzle tomorrow

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance for some fog. The potential for drizzle moves in early tomorrow.

Fox Chicago's Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 40s. It will be a cloudy day with a southerly breeze.

Wednesday will be the sunniest day of the week. Highs will be in the mid 40s with those mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for PM rain.

Mostly cloudy skies are back on Friday with highs in the upper 40s. Rain chance is back Friday with wet weather possible through Saturday night.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. There is a rain/snow mix possible on Saturday. A little snow is possible Saturday night.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 30s.