Chicago Weather: Cloudy and cool with rain today, warmer weekend ahead

Low pressure is moving across the area Thursday morning, bringing periods of showers, drizzle, and fog that are expected to last until around noon.

The rest of the day will stay cloudy, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-50s.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy skies will continue, keeping temperatures warmer than typical November lows, which are forecast to dip only into the mid-40s.

For "Orange Friday" celebrations, conditions will be dry and cool. Mostly cloudy skies will be accompanied by occasional sunny breaks, with afternoon highs in the mid-50s.

The weekend is expected to bring a slight warm-up, with highs around 60 on Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday.

Although there's a small chance for rain on Sunday, any precipitation is expected to be light and limited.

Monday will remain mild, with highs in the upper 50s. Rain is expected to arrive on Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning, bringing a wet start to the week.

Wednesday will be cooler with a few showers possible.

A shift to colder temperatures is expected for Thanksgiving week, with increasing chances for snow.