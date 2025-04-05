Chicago weather: After cloudy Saturday, cooler temps, possible snow on the way

It was a wet start to Saturday but cloudy skies should remain for much of the day.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to expect:

Temperatures won’t be far from normal, maybe a couple of degrees below average into the low 50s.

It will be a similar story on Sunday, but at least there will be some chance of more sun in the forecast, especially in the north and northwestern suburbs.

What's next:

Then on Monday, temps will fall off about 10 degrees below average to around 40 degrees.

There is a chance of wet, sloppy snow mixed with rainfall early Monday morning. It won’t be a significant event, though.