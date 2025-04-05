Chicago weather: After cloudy Saturday, cooler temps, possible snow on the way
CHICAGO - It was a wet start to Saturday but cloudy skies should remain for much of the day.
Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.
What to expect:
Temperatures won’t be far from normal, maybe a couple of degrees below average into the low 50s.
It will be a similar story on Sunday, but at least there will be some chance of more sun in the forecast, especially in the north and northwestern suburbs.
What's next:
Then on Monday, temps will fall off about 10 degrees below average to around 40 degrees.
There is a chance of wet, sloppy snow mixed with rainfall early Monday morning. It won’t be a significant event, though.