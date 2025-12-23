Chicago weather: Cloudy skies, some drizzles for Christmas Eve

It was a beautiful Tuesday with sunshine and highs soaring into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.

Tonight will bring increasing cloud cover with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Fox Chicago Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Wednesday will be cooler than today, but still warmer than our average high of 34 degrees. Plan for cloudy skies and areas of drizzle on Christmas Eve with highs in the lower 40s.

Christmas Day will not be as warm as previously advertised, but still mild for this time of year. Plan for cloudy skies with highs in the low 40s.

The chance for a few showers returns on Friday with temperatures warming into the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s.

A quick drop in temperatures will come our way Sunday into early next week. The high temperature on Sunday will likely be around 40 degrees at midnight, and then drop into the 20s and 30s during the day. Monday's high temperatures will only be in the lower 20s.