Chicago weather: Cloudy start with late night showers possible

Monday starts with clouds and even some patchy drizzle. The rest of the day will feature some sunshine and mainly dry conditions until very late in the day. That’s when a few showers and storms will move through or near the area.

The favored area for a gustier storm will be well west of Chicago, closer to the I-39 corridor.

Highs will reach the low 70s. Any showers will fade shortly after sunset with a dry start to the day tomorrow.

A few showers are possible tomorrow afternoon with many areas being missed. Expect roughly 50% coverage with highs again in the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s but at least it will be dry.

The tally for severe weather reports in Chicagoland Sunday was zero tornadoes, zero large hail, and zero damaging wind gusts.

Downstate was not so fortunate where several tornadoes and numerous reports of wind damage were observed.