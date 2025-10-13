Chicago weather: Cloudy today, showers possible on Tuesday
CHICAGO - Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. There is a chance for light showers for a few more hours, before drying and clearing.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.
Looking Ahead:
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.
It will be cool Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-60s.
Thursday will be partly sunny with highs near 70. The week ends with partly sunny skies Friday and highs in the mid-70s.
There’s a chance of rain off and on from Friday night through Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s, and Sunday will be in the low 60s.