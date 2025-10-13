Chicago weather: Cloudy today, showers possible on Tuesday

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. There is a chance for light showers for a few more hours, before drying and clearing.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Looking Ahead:

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

It will be cool Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs near 70. The week ends with partly sunny skies Friday and highs in the mid-70s.

There’s a chance of rain off and on from Friday night through Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s, and Sunday will be in the low 60s.