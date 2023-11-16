Chicago weather: Cold front brings rain tonight, then possible snowflakes next week

A cold front is set to arrive on Thursday night, ushering in the possibility of rain.

Expect scattered showers persisting into Friday morning, with most areas drying out shortly after daybreak. Throughout the day, temperatures will hover in the upper 40s to near 50.

The weekend promises pleasant weather, featuring sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. However, be prepared for showers returning late Monday and continuing into Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. There's a chance of a few snowflakes mixing in late Tuesday.

As we head into the middle of next week, brace for much colder weather. Highs on Wednesday may only reach the low to mid-30s, followed by temperatures in the 20s to near 30 degrees on Thanksgiving.