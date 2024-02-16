Chicago weather: Cold snap follows light snowfall

Light snowfall diminished across Chicago's south suburbs and northwest Indiana on Friday afternoon, marking the transition to a cold airmass settling into the region tonight and Saturday.

However, the cool-down is expected to be short-lived.

Tonight, clearing skies are expected with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-teens. Gusty northwest winds will contribute to wind chill values around zero degrees or slightly below.

Saturday is forecast to be sunny but cold, with temperatures starting in the teens and rising to around 30 degrees in the afternoon. However, warmer-than-normal conditions are expected to return on Sunday, accompanied by sunshine and highs in the lower 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, a significant warming trend is anticipated, with temperatures likely reaching the 50s by Tuesday.

Additionally, the forecast indicates dry conditions persisting through at least Wednesday of next week.