Chicago weather: 11-day cold spell coming to an end

Chicago-area residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the 11-day stretch of colder than average temperatures will come to an end later this week.

Forecasts show Wednesday will be another chilly day with below-average temperatures, but things start to warm up on Thursday and Friday.

On Tuesday night, skies will partially clear as temperatures dip into the lower to middle 30s, and patchy frost may form if winds calm down enough. However, Wednesday will see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, although it will be cooler lakeside.

Thursday is forecast to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs soaring to near 70 degrees. Friday will have more clouds, but temperatures will still be mild with highs in the upper 60s. As the weekend approaches, temperatures will continue to rise, with highs expected to hit the lower to middle 70s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, but increasing clouds on Sunday could bring a few afternoon showers. Despite the possibility of rain, temperatures are expected to remain warm throughout the weekend.

Stay tuned for more updates as the weather continues to shift and temperatures gradually rise.