Chicago weather: Cold start to the week before storms return

The Brief Chicago starts the week chilly with patchy drizzle and highs in the mid-40s today, followed by clear and cold conditions overnight. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool before storms, possibly severe, move in late Tuesday night and again Wednesday. Forecast models suggest the strongest storms may track southeast of the city, but conditions remain unsettled.



March goes out like a lamb. A cold lamb. Chilly Canadian air is in place now with some patchy drizzle early this morning.

The rest of Monday looks chilly but dry with slowly clearing skies. Highs only reach the mid 40s. Tonight will be mainly clear and cold with lows around freezing.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will feature a blend of clouds and sun but it will remain chilly for the first day of April. Highs will be mid to upper 40s.

Then the forecast focus once again shifts to the risk of thunderstorms, possibly severe, late Tuesday night then again on Wednesday. The day may actually have some striking similarities to Sunday’s events: Big temperature spread across our viewing area. A morning round of showers and storms. A chance of stronger storms later in the day. Right now, forecast models are trending southeast of Chicagoland for the late-day storms.