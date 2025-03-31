Chicago weather: Cold start to the week before storms return
CHICAGO - March goes out like a lamb. A cold lamb. Chilly Canadian air is in place now with some patchy drizzle early this morning.
The rest of Monday looks chilly but dry with slowly clearing skies. Highs only reach the mid 40s. Tonight will be mainly clear and cold with lows around freezing.
Future forecast
What's next:
Tomorrow will feature a blend of clouds and sun but it will remain chilly for the first day of April. Highs will be mid to upper 40s.
Then the forecast focus once again shifts to the risk of thunderstorms, possibly severe, late Tuesday night then again on Wednesday. The day may actually have some striking similarities to Sunday’s events: Big temperature spread across our viewing area. A morning round of showers and storms. A chance of stronger storms later in the day. Right now, forecast models are trending southeast of Chicagoland for the late-day storms.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan.