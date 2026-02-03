Chicago weather: Cold streak lingers as snow chances stay limited

The Brief Chicago’s cold streak continues, with today hovering near 30 degrees after more than two weeks of below-normal temperatures. A narrow band of snow is staying well south of the city, while a light round of lake-effect snow could brush Chicago and northwest Indiana tonight. A gradual warmup is expected late week, with a more noticeable rise in temperatures next week.



Sixteen of the last 17 days have been colder than normal in Chicago. Today will be a close call to extend that run.

What we know:

The main issue overnight has been a very narrow corridor of sticking snow well south of the city. This is impacting mainly LaSalle and Grundy counties as of this writing where a few inches are possible within about a 10-mile-wide band. The rest of this day will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and a high that may tag 30°.

The next wrinkle in the forecast was brought up yesterday and that is the potential for some lake-effect snow tonight into early tomorrow morning, which would likely impact the city and points southeast into Northwest Indiana. Amounts of an inch or less are expected with this event. Tomorrow will end up being partly sunny and seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

On Thursday there is a chance that we could actually hit the freezing mark under partly cloudy skies. Thursday night into Friday there can be some light snow with minor accumulations. This would be followed by temperatures rising into perhaps the mid 30s during Friday afternoon.

Over the weekend it will be colder with highs in the mid to upper 20s and a small chance again for some snow Saturday night and Sunday. And then it’s all about next week’s warmup. Temperatures will start to really climb Tuesday onward.