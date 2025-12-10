Chicago weather: Cold temps remain as snow tapers off this afternoon

Today we have temperatures dropping and wind gusting.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

The snow will taper into the afternoon with lingering lake effect snow possible in Northwest Indiana.

Because of the temperatures hovering in the low to mid-30s, untreated surfaces could be slushy. The wind will continue to be gusty at around 35 to 40 mph. Wind chill this afternoon will be in the teens.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s. The chance for snow is back Thursday evening and Friday. The commute Friday morning will be impacted by the snow. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 30.

This weekend will be cold with temps dipping to the single digits Saturday morning and around zero Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be around 10-15 with the chance for snow Saturday and Saturday night.

Sunday will be sunny, but highs will be around 10!

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 20s. Partly sunny skies are back Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s expected.