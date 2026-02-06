Chicago weather: Cold tonight, but warmup next week

Today is cloudy with mild temperatures, highs in the mid 30s to about 40. It will be gusty at times with wind to 30-35 mph. We have big changes is store tonight and tomorrow.

The skies will turn partly cloudy tonight with lows around 10!

Full forecast :

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 20s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Partly sunny skies are back on Monday with highs in the low to mid 40s — fantastic!

Tuesday will be mild again with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. There is a chance for rain Tuesday night, with mostly cloudy skies on the way Wednesday.

Temperatures will be a touch cooler by midweek with highs on Wednesday in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.