Chicago weather: Colder air moves in Thursday

Today we have a cold front moving in off the lake that will be dropping temps. The timing looks to be late morning to early afternoon.

I think we will reach around 80 degrees as a high before the cooler air rushes in. We have a slight chance for a shower or storm along the cold front. The wind gusts may be around 30-35 mph and high waves/rip currents are possible. The timeframe for dangerous swimming is this afternoon through Friday morning. We also have a hazy start to the day with smoke in the air.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Temps will be near 80 degrees Saturday with sunshine.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. There is a small chance for rain Sunday night into Monday, but most misses us south.

Next week is generally looking dry with highs in the low 80s.