Chicago weather: Comfortable nights and sunny days ahead

Cloud cover is expected to gradually clear tonight, with skies becoming mostly clear to partly cloudy by morning. A comfortable and refreshing night is ahead, with lows falling into the low to mid-60s.

Humidity will also decrease, setting the stage for a beautiful Wednesday.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs reaching the upper 70s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs climbing into the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front is set to move through late Thursday, bringing slightly cooler air for the end of the week.

The weather from Friday through Sunday looks beautiful, with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s each day, making for a pleasant weekend.