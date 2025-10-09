Chicago weather: Cool start gives way to sunny 60s today

The Brief Chicago starts chilly this morning with some spots in the upper 30s. Today brings sunshine and highs in the 60s before scattered showers move in tomorrow. The weekend looks dry and mild, with 70s returning by Monday.



A few isolated spots are experiencing temperatures in the upper 30s this morning.

Today will feature mostly sunny skies with a few clouds close to the lake. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows ranging from suburban 40s to around 50 in the city.

What's next:

Tomorrow there will be mostly cloudy skies and some scattered showers, though no heavy rain is expected and it will not rain all day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Any showers will end tomorrow night setting the stage for a dry weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures do look a bit cooler for Saturday and Sunday than they did a few days ago. It should remain in the mid to upper 60s both days.

The 70s return on Columbus Day and temps will continue to be above average through the middle of next week with no rainfall expected.